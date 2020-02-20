|
September 21, 1930 - February 18, 2020 Alvin Kasselman, 89, a native of Chicago and lifetime Los Angeleno, banker, veteran, father, husband and friend to many, passed away in the afternoon of February 18, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his partner, Betty Levenstein, his three daughters, Judith Anderson, Janet Bizar, Carrie Schwartz, his son Lane Kasselman, daughter-in-law Jamie Kasselman, and his grandchildren Benjamin, Rachel, Matthew, Rhys and Ferris. Al served as an Army MP during the 1950s, stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. He graduated from Roosevelt University in Chicago and attended Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. He worked in banking for more than 40 years with some of the most lauded Southern California banks including Gilmore Bank, Pacific Heritage and Crocker National Bank. Al was naturally gregarious, starting a conversation with anyone nearby and leaving shortly thereafter with a new friend. He traveled the world with Rochelle Kasselman, his beloved wife of 21 years, rarely missing a weekly Friday night dinner date with her at The Hamlet. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to LetsFCancer. Funeral service to be held on Sunday, February 23rd at Hillside Memorial Park, Los Angeles at 10:00am. Interment to follow at gravesite.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020