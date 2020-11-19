1/1
Alvin Smith
1932 - 2020 Al was born in Frankfort, Indiana to Edward F. Smith and Augusta M. Snodgrass. Our father Al passed away suddenly surrounded by family last week at the age of 88. He will always be remembered and loved for being a devoted husband, father, brother, son and grandfather. Al moved to California after serving in Korea as a Marine bringing along his mother and brother and settling in Eagle Rock, Ca. Al had a 31 year career driving for UPS starting in 1958 and enjoyed 31 years in retirement with his loving wife of 56 years. They traveled the World together and were constant partners on the dance floor. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Frank and is survived by his wife Maria Cruz, his sister Betty Jean Slater, sons Lewis and his wife Janelle, Randall, Edward and his wife Jenifer and three grandsons Derek, Holden and Avery. Graveside service Nov 20th 1pm at Rose Hills.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
