March 1, 1937 - January 1, 2018 Aly Hossni Shabaik, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Materials Science and Engineering at UCLA, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on January 1, 2018. Born in Egypt on March 1, 1937, Aly graduated from Cairo University in 1959 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After teaching in Egypt, he traveled to the U.S. to pursue graduate studies. He earned an M.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, in 1962 followed by his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1966. In Berkeley he met his wife Virginia and settled permanently in California. After teaching at UC Berkeley, in 1968 he joined the School of Engineering at UCLA. He taught and supervised numerous research programs in Materials Science, with a focus on metal formation and deformation, extrusion, and manufacturing processes, with sponsorship from the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Health, the Air Force, and others. He won a distinguished teaching award and authored/co-authored over 100 technical publications. Aly lectured and initiated research programs globally. He was a member of numerous engineering societies and an associate editor of the ASME Journal. Through his firm Shabaik Engineering and Research International (SERI), he consulted with aerospace companies including Boeing, Lockheed, etc. He was a member of the Egyptian American Organization. Aly passed away peacefully at home in Sherman Oaks at age 80 from Parkinson's. He was the second of seven children born to Aziza Fouda and Abdel Kader Shabaik in Cairo, Egypt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Virginia, cherished daughters Safi Alia and Nadia Sager (Greg), adored grandsons Ethan and Owen, brothers Hosam (Nadia), Ahmed (Rawya) and Hassan (Fatheya), sister Horia (Mahmoud), nineteen nieces and nephews, and many grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother Helmy (Fawzia) and sister Habiba. Aly will always be remembered for his generosity and love, keen sense of humor, endearing accent and intonations, and steadfastly attributing problem solving successes to his "ancient Egyptian ingenuity!" He boasted of being a direct descendant of Pharaoh Shabaka of Ancient Egypt's 25th Dynasty because of name similarity. He loved mangoes, traveling, theater, camping, cooking, gardening, fine dining and spending quality time with family and friends. He will be forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020