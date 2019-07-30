|
|
July 17, 1929 - July 23, 2019 Alyce Louise Mertz passed away on July 23, 2019. She was born to Mildred and Martin Brown, July 17, 1929, in North Hollywood, California. She enjoyed a long life with friends and family. Alyce was an accomplished painter, played tennis, and was a devoted animal lover. She lived a full and fun life with her husband, Dick. They were a sporty couple, enjoying good friends, especially the Yamamotos and the Riggs, in both Lomita and later in Rancho Santa Fe. She adored both of her daughters. Chris, and husband Ron, and Pam, and husband George helped make the later years comfortable. She loved her grandkids, Ky, Zack and Sean, and her great-grandkids, Michael, Lanelle, Aidan, and Connor. The love of her life was her devoted husband, Dick Mertz, who preceded her in death in 2012. They married in 1947, in Burbank, California. A Graveside Ceremony, at Green Hills Memorial Park, is scheduled for August 2, 2019, at 1 pm. A reception will follow.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019