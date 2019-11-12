|
|
January 1, 1937 - October 24, 2019 Alyce Talboy (Sexton), 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in Los Angeles, California on October 24, 2019. Alyce was born on January 1,1937 in St. Paul, MN to Margaret and Jerald Sexton. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Talboy and her brother James D. Sexton.Alyce loved spending time with her large family. She is survived by her four daughters: Kimberly Barilla, Tara Reynaud (Franck), Andra Macleod (Ron), and Devon Sherwood (Jay). She was the proud grandmother to Ashley Blanke (Brandon), Courtney Phillips, Riley Barilla, McHenry Carlson, Alyce and Ruby Reynaud, Grayson and Hudson Macleod, Savannah, Dax and Oliver Sherwood.She was cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte and Wyatt Blanke. She is also survived by many friends who will miss her dearly.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 10750 Ohio Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024. CALLANAN FUNERAL SERVICE
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 12, 2019