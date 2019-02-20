Alyson Figoff, who passed away at the young age of 34, was raised in the San Fernando Valley. She was a long-awaited gift to her parents. Both of them planned, prayed, and worked through challenges to bring her into their home, lives, and hearts. Aly was a bright light, bringing sunshine and joy with her wherever she went. She was an elite athlete and a born leader. She excelled academically and had a hilarious, quick-witted humor. Her outside beauty, although timeless and extraordinary, was no match to her inner beauty. She saw the good in everyone and never shied away from helping others. She was incredibly strong and yet gentle in how she treated and loved others. Her heart exuded kindness. Alyson is survived by her 7-year-old son, Dylan, the love of her life. Aly was an incredible mother, always finding ways to teach him, advocate for him, hold him and shower him with her boundless love. Alyson is also survived by her parents, younger brother, as well as the many friends she brought her light to. Alyson was cremated and a private family remembrance was held in her honor. She is at peace surrounded by the angels, and watching over her treasured loved ones. If you wish to provide any charitable contributions in her name, we welcome you to do so through Grandparents as Parents. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019