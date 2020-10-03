Amanda Neder

Georgia Amanda "Mandy" Mercer Neder passed away on August 30, 2020 in Rancho Mirage Ca. She finally lost her battle to COPD after 25 years of declining health with the last 10 years on a respiratory.Despite Mandy's situation she never complained and lived life to its fullest. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Wife. She was born on May 12, 1939 and enjoyed a wonderful childhood with her mother and father, the latter being the famous songwriter Johnny Mercer. Johnny wrote close to 1,400 songs. He enjoyed major hit songs in 6 different decades including such classics as Moon River, Hooray for Hollywood, Jeepers Creepers, Days of Wine and Roses, and Blues in the Night. He was nominated for 19 Academy Awards over 5 decades and was the winner of 4. He was one of the original Founders of Capitol Records and served as its first President. He was the Co-Founder of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was selected by President Nixon to establish the popular music library for the White House in 1969. He was honored in 1996 with a 32 cent postage stamp.Mandy met a married the well-known Jazz Pianist Bob Corwin in 1960. Bob served as Music Director and Band leader for such greats as Peggy Lee, Carmen McRae, and Anita O'Day, among others. Mandy is survived by her two sons Jon and Jamie Corwin with her daughter Nickie Corwin preceded her in death in 2008. Mandy was a Music Publisher and Major Philanthropist in the Coachella Valley serving on such charitable boards as the JFK Foundation and the McCallum Theater. She gave generously to College of the Desert and Eisenhower Medical Center as well. In March of 2000 she dedicated the McCallum Theater Box Office to her Father in celebration of this 90th Birthday.Although she appeared to be tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved music, movies and most of all spending time with her family during the Holidays. She was the toughest and bravest person we knew and despite her ailment she kept her regular balcony seat at the McCallum Theater in Palm Desert, Ca. Every year she enjoyed plays, comedy shows and especially Chris Botti concerts. Her ability to survive was due to the dedication and devotion of her best friend and nurse, Eder Roque, who over 25 years ensured she received the best of all possible care that allowed her to remain at home for her entire time in poor health.Over the years Mandy gave of her health and wealth to help out everyone in her life. She will be terribly missed but never forgotten. Mandy is also survived by her loving grandchildren Stephanie, Darcy, Joaquin, Meagan, and Allison. Her service was September 18, 2020 at Forest Lawn in Cathedral City and she was buried next to her Husband Laszlo at Palm Springs Cemetery across the street. For those that wish to view her service it can be viewed at the following link: https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjMzMDAzNw==Sign-In
Password: neder (all lowercase letters)The link will be active until October 17, 2020