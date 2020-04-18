|
June 25, 1987 - April 9, 2020 Amani B. Dupree, of The Plains, VA, beloved wife of Bruce Meermans, unexpectedly passed away on April, 9, 2020. She was a giving soul that brought a smile and caring to our lives and will live on forever in our hearts. She was good at everything she did including makeup artist, entrepreneur, nail art design, actress, gymnast, and internet star. Her legendary iTunes audio and video library rivals none. She was a huge fan of David Dobrik, Jeffree Star, Ru, Kim and anything and everything housewives. A family only service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020