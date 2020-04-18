Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for Amani Dupree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amani Beau Dupree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amani Beau Dupree Obituary
June 25, 1987 - April 9, 2020 Amani B. Dupree, of The Plains, VA, beloved wife of Bruce Meermans, unexpectedly passed away on April, 9, 2020. She was a giving soul that brought a smile and caring to our lives and will live on forever in our hearts. She was good at everything she did including makeup artist, entrepreneur, nail art design, actress, gymnast, and internet star. Her legendary iTunes audio and video library rivals none. She was a huge fan of David Dobrik, Jeffree Star, Ru, Kim and anything and everything housewives. A family only service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amani's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -