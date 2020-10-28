1/1
Ambrose Spencer (Spence) Murray
Surrounded by his children, long time La Canada resident, Spence Murray (93) passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. Spence was a well renowned writer with more than 2,000 articles and several books published during his lifetime. His passions included car racing, off-roading, boating and particularly, hot rods and customizing cars. In 1953, as the first editor of Rod and Custom magazine, he documented the building of his "Dream Truck" which was presented at various truck and car shows throughout the US. Recipient of numerous awards and a member of many automotive hall of fames, Spence will be fondly remembered by his fans and peers. Spence is survived by his wife Carolyn; his children Spencer (Dawn), Bonnie (Outlaw), Bob (Gayle) and several grandchildren/great grandchildren. Children from a second marriage are Rose, Majorie and John along with their respective families. Til the very "end of his race" Spence maintained his humility and dignity; he will be missed by his loving family, friends and numerous fans. Due to Covid 19, there is no immediate plan for a memorial.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
