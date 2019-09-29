Home

Amerigo Giovanni Casara

February 1, 1937 - September 25, 2019 Casara, Amerigo Giovanni, 2/1/1937 - 9/25/2019, age 82, passed away peacefully. "Gio" was preceded in death by his wife, Jolanda, of 50 years, his parents and sister. He leaves behind 2 brothers, 3 sons (and daughters-in-law), 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. His greatest accomplishment was proudly owning Gio's Continental Cuisine. He was a loving family man, known for his bbqs and sailing. He will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019
