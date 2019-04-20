Resources More Obituaries for Ameta Sanman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ameta Mae Sanman

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 18, 1922 - April 11, 2019 Ameta Mae Sanman (age 97) went "home" to be with her father, mother and three siblings after a full and cherished life. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman, who always was more worried about others than herself.She was a longtime resident of South Pasadena (68 years), an operating room nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital (33 years, 1945-1978), an active member of P.E.O. Chapter GF, a faithful member of the South Pasadena United Methodist Church (60 years), and our beloved " Auntie." Born at home in Shenandoah, Iowa, her parents took her on vacation to California when she was three and they never went back. She received her early schooling in Pasadena and as a teenager she made and bagged popcorn at the Rose Bowl. After graduating from high school in 1940, she earned her AA at Pasadena Junior College in 1942. She attended the Bishop Johnson College of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1945. While working full time, she went back to college and earned her BS in Nursing at CSULA in 1973. She spent her adult life in South Pasadena. After retiring from nursing to care for her mother, she joined P.E.O. Chapter GF, which supports women's education. She spent several decades volunteering and helping to manage their Daz-E Shop in Altadena. She raised orchids and roses, filling her home with flowers, especially "Love and Peace" from her prized rose bush. Every New Year's Day without fail, she watched the Rose Parade and marveled at the floral artistry. A devoted Lakers and Dodgers fan, she enjoyed watching and dissecting their games. Mentally alert to the end, she kept her sense of humor, telling one of her nurses, "Send your bill quick!" She cherished spending time with her sister Alice's children and their families and provided loving support, encouragement and advice whenever needed. Ameta Mae is survived by her loving family, Darlene Tydlaska (niece), Darrell Gaul (nephew), Lynnette and John Vesco (niece and nephew-in-law), 6 beloved great-nephews and great-nieces (and their spouses): Todd (Noelle), Renee (Mark), Shawn (Jen), Chad (Tanya), Monica, Lance (Madde), and their 11 (to date) adorable children. For those who wish to honor her memory, the family suggests that donations in Ameta Mae's name be sent to Huntington Memorial Hospital, located in Pasadena, California, for the benefit of the main (inpatient) surgery department. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries