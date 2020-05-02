Ami Emiko NAGAHORI
(93) passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Hoke, Lisa (Terry Ikemoto), Craig (Sylvia Gomez) and Kurt (Louise Lew) Nagahori; grandchildren, Randi, Jason, Hannah and Emi Nagahori, Alana Ikemoto; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, may we suggest a donation to Faith United Methodist Church, Senior Programs, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504, in Ami's name. Preferably, during these challenging times, please consider giving to a neighbor or friend in need. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
