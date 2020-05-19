Amihan Aguirre EVIDENTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amihan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 25, 1947 - May 6, 2020 AMIHAN AGUIRRE EVIDENTE passed away on May 6, 2020 in Tarzana, CA. She was born on January 25, 1947 in Manila, Philippines. She was a successful CPA, realtor, and entrepreneur. A resident of Encino, CA, she is survived by her brother Managumpay Aguirre and four daughters, Pearl, Amy, Melissa and April. Amihan will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, true friend, and world traveler. She touched so many lives with her courage, generosity, and passion for life. Her burial will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved