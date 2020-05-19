January 25, 1947 - May 6, 2020 AMIHAN AGUIRRE EVIDENTE passed away on May 6, 2020 in Tarzana, CA. She was born on January 25, 1947 in Manila, Philippines. She was a successful CPA, realtor, and entrepreneur. A resident of Encino, CA, she is survived by her brother Managumpay Aguirre and four daughters, Pearl, Amy, Melissa and April. Amihan will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, true friend, and world traveler. She touched so many lives with her courage, generosity, and passion for life. Her burial will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12 p.m.