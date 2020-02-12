|
March 13, 1949 - February 7, 2020 Amy Lowenthal Atkinson, beloved mother & two-time cancer survivor, died surrounded by family & friends Friday, February 7th, after succumbing to her 25-year-battle with breast cancer. She was 70. Amy was born in Philadelphia, PA, and attended Lower Merion High School before earning a BA in Communications from Temple University. She went on to work as a producer and on-air host for Philadelphia's "Evening Magazine," a nighttime TV news show. In 1979 she married Hal "Fort" Atkinson and moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she was the director of communications for Control Data. The couple moved to Los Angeles in 1992, where she worked as a substitute teacher and wedding planner while raising their daughter. Amy was a talented artist who loved to paint, decorate, garden, cook & entertain-but more than anything she was a devoted mother. She developed breast cancer in 1995 and spent more than two decades bravely fighting. She is survived by her daughter Kaycelyn Atkinson, stepdaughter Charlotte Atkinson Shergur; granddaughter Violet Shergur; sister KC Baldadian; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to City of Hope Cancer Center (866-683-4673).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020