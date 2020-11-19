1/1
Amy Elizabeth Rosenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 3, 1969 - November 11, 2020 Amy Elizabeth Rosenberg, age 51, died peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2020 after bravely battling cancer for almost a year.Amy was born on August 3, 1969 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the beloved daughter of Mary Jo and Allen Rosenberg. The family moved to the Philadelphia area when Amy was 6 years old. Many of her schoolmates still recall her as their coolest friend who loved adventure.Amy moved to the Washington DC area when she was 22 years old to attend George Washington Business School. Upon graduation, she stayed in the area for over twenty years, becoming a confidante, cheerleader and inspiration to an enormous group of friends.Amy eventually moved to Los Angeles after a few years of bi-coastal living, quickly convening a new tribe of friends and loved ones. In early 2019, she became engaged to the love of her life, Pauline Nee. She loved hiking in the mountains around Los Angeles and camping in the desert. Friends around the world remember her as the most loving, generous, intelligent person with a huge heart.Amy is survived by her fiancée, Pauline Nee; her sister, Rebecca Griffin, her husband John and their children Jack (Lynn), Patrick and Mary; and her brother, Allen Rosenberg, his wife Debbie and their children, Carley, Tyler (Alisa), Zackery (Jennifer), Logan, and Cooper.There will be no Funeral Services. Instead, there will be a celebration of her life in 2021 for extended family and friends, with more information to follow.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Angiosarcoma Foundation at www.cureasc.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved