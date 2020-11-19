August 3, 1969 - November 11, 2020 Amy Elizabeth Rosenberg, age 51, died peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2020 after bravely battling cancer for almost a year.Amy was born on August 3, 1969 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the beloved daughter of Mary Jo and Allen Rosenberg. The family moved to the Philadelphia area when Amy was 6 years old. Many of her schoolmates still recall her as their coolest friend who loved adventure.Amy moved to the Washington DC area when she was 22 years old to attend George Washington Business School. Upon graduation, she stayed in the area for over twenty years, becoming a confidante, cheerleader and inspiration to an enormous group of friends.Amy eventually moved to Los Angeles after a few years of bi-coastal living, quickly convening a new tribe of friends and loved ones. In early 2019, she became engaged to the love of her life, Pauline Nee. She loved hiking in the mountains around Los Angeles and camping in the desert. Friends around the world remember her as the most loving, generous, intelligent person with a huge heart.Amy is survived by her fiancée, Pauline Nee; her sister, Rebecca Griffin, her husband John and their children Jack (Lynn), Patrick and Mary; and her brother, Allen Rosenberg, his wife Debbie and their children, Carley, Tyler (Alisa), Zackery (Jennifer), Logan, and Cooper.There will be no Funeral Services. Instead, there will be a celebration of her life in 2021 for extended family and friends, with more information to follow.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Angiosarcoma Foundation at www.cureasc.org
