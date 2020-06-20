Amy Ioki
IOKI, AMY (95), passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Louise (Gary) Ino, Douglas Ioki, Bruce (Cathy) Ioki, and Nancy (Shawn) Stone; grandchildren, Lauren Ino, Richie and Brandon Ioki, and Michelle Stone; sister, Uri Terada; and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives.A private burial service was held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her memory to the Manzanar National Historic Site or the Japanese American National Museum. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
