January 4, 1946 - October 17, 2020 Margarita Andino, 74, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California.Margarita was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador. She worked as a nurse before coming to Los Angeles in 1979. Margarita became a US Citizen and paved the way for her family to follow.Margarita's greatest love was God and she was married to her Catholic faith. Her children were her nephews and nieces Pablo, Mario, Alfredo, Francis, and Sandra, her goddaughter Bereniz, the Oretzky girls, and every child who crossed her path. Margarita sang in the Precious Blood Catholic Church's choir and her congregation loved the sound of her beautiful voice. Her infectious smile and compassionate spirit touched the lives of her community. Margarita will be forever loved and greatly missed by her sister Ester and the Romero families. She will be buried in El Salvador beside her beloved father Luis Andino. † Descanse en Paz.



