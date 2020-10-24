1/1
Ana Margarita Andino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 4, 1946 - October 17, 2020 Margarita Andino, 74, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California.Margarita was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador. She worked as a nurse before coming to Los Angeles in 1979. Margarita became a US Citizen and paved the way for her family to follow.Margarita's greatest love was God and she was married to her Catholic faith. Her children were her nephews and nieces Pablo, Mario, Alfredo, Francis, and Sandra, her goddaughter Bereniz, the Oretzky girls, and every child who crossed her path. Margarita sang in the Precious Blood Catholic Church's choir and her congregation loved the sound of her beautiful voice. Her infectious smile and compassionate spirit touched the lives of her community. Margarita will be forever loved and greatly missed by her sister Ester and the Romero families. She will be buried in El Salvador beside her beloved father Luis Andino. † Descanse en Paz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved