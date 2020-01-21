Home

Ancelma Juarez

Ancelma Juarez Obituary
April 21, 1919 - January 12, 2020 Ancelma Juarez passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in Jaramillo, Jalisco, she moved with her family to Los Angeles in 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband and 2 beloved daughters. She is survived by her daughter and 3 sons, 19 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all that knew her and will be sorely missed by her family, friends, congregation, and all of her neighbors.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
