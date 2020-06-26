Andrea Left
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 23, 1971 - June 21, 2020 With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Andrea Left, a remarkable, beautiful woman. Andrea was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved and treasured her children Lola and Jordan and embraced every moment with them. She was a devoted daughter to Elisabeth and her late father Bob Shomer, a loving sister to Marc, Teresa and Ivan, and a loving wife to Alan. Andrea had a vivacious personality and enriched the lives of so many through her love, kindness, caring and infectious vitality. She was a dear friend to many whom she loved deeply. While she has left us far too soon, she will always be in our hearts and part of us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved