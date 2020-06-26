February 23, 1971 - June 21, 2020 With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Andrea Left, a remarkable, beautiful woman. Andrea was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved and treasured her children Lola and Jordan and embraced every moment with them. She was a devoted daughter to Elisabeth and her late father Bob Shomer, a loving sister to Marc, Teresa and Ivan, and a loving wife to Alan. Andrea had a vivacious personality and enriched the lives of so many through her love, kindness, caring and infectious vitality. She was a dear friend to many whom she loved deeply. While she has left us far too soon, she will always be in our hearts and part of us.