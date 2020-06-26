February 23, 1971 - June 21, 2020 With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Andrea Left, a remarkable, beautiful woman. Andrea was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved and treasured her children Lola and Jordan and embraced every moment with them. She was a devoted daughter to Elisabeth and her late father Bob Shomer, a loving sister to Marc, Teresa and Ivan, and a loving wife to Alan. Andrea had a vivacious personality and enriched the lives of so many through her love, kindness, caring and infectious vitality. She was a dear friend to many whom she loved deeply. While she has left us far too soon, she will always be in our hearts and part of us.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 26, 2020.