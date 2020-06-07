May 23, 1956 - May 28, 2020 Andy Harris, owner of Harry Harris Shoes for Children, passed away on May 28 just four days after his 64th birthday.Over the years he worked with various companies to design shoes specifically for his store. He loved storytelling. When he wasn't working he enjoyed laying by the pool, tanning, working out and spending time with his family and friends. Family was everything to him, particulary his two children, Courtney and Nicholas. Andy is also survived by his granddaughter Dusty, sister Sue (Steve), niece Darrin, nephew Josh (Jamie), and great niece and nephew Ivy and Alec.A memorial service will be held at a later date.



