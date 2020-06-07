Andrew Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 23, 1956 - May 28, 2020 Andy Harris, owner of Harry Harris Shoes for Children, passed away on May 28 just four days after his 64th birthday.Over the years he worked with various companies to design shoes specifically for his store. He loved storytelling. When he wasn't working he enjoyed laying by the pool, tanning, working out and spending time with his family and friends. Family was everything to him, particulary his two children, Courtney and Nicholas. Andy is also survived by his granddaughter Dusty, sister Sue (Steve), niece Darrin, nephew Josh (Jamie), and great niece and nephew Ivy and Alec.A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved