Andrew Marc Kallman Obituary
October 19, 1958 - November 28, 2019 Andrew Marc Kallman, born October 19, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away at the age of 61 on November 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Andrew lived with his family in Marina Del Rey, California. He moved from New York to the West Coast in 1978 to attend USC, and fell in love with the climate, the California beaches, and the LA lifestyle. Driven to succeed from an early age, his work ethic and determination earned him many years of success and growth in his business. Apart from being a CPA and accomplished financial advisor, the hallmarks of Andrew's character were his honesty, integrity, and a keen ability to make people feel heard, understood, and appreciated. These traits, combined with willingness to consistently pave new ground, fostered continuous expansion and new adventures over many years. In his personal life, Andrew was a loyal husband; a loving, doting father; devoted son; a caring, attentive brother; a fun loving friend. Throughout his life, he maintained a deep love for music, beautiful beaches, fine food and most of all, time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his three children: Sammy, Cayla, and Nicky; his sister and sister-in-law, Amy Lyn Rebera and Christine Rebera; nephew Mathew Rebera; and sister Beth Kallman Werner and brother-in-law Joseph Werner. May Andrew rest in eternal peace.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (www.ctf.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
