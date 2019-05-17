April 23, 1930 - February 14, 2019 Anelisa Ortiz Maldonado Thompson, 88, of Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA, passed away on 14 February 2019. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to the late Frank Medina Maldonado and Maria Ortiz Toro Maldonado on 23 April 1930. Anelisa is survived by her sister, Mary Dee Gutierrez, brother Francisco Parker (FP) Maldonado (Kathleen); children, Lisa Marie Thompson (Eduardo), Peter Melgaard Thompson (Carol), Gregg Frank Thompson (Elena), Karl George Thompson (Karen), Marita Toby Thompson Sheeran (Paul), Melanie Elise Missy Thompson Magnan (John); and grandchildren Christopher Maldonado Thompson, Rebecca Madeleine Thompson, Steven Ambrose Thompson, John Philip Thompson, Katherine Elise Thompson, Karoline May Marie Thompson, Karl Eoin Sheeran, Frank (Paco) Joseph Sheeran, Elisa Jean Sheeran and Joseph Ricardo Sheeran. In 1938 the Maldonado family traveled by ship from Argentina to the United States, and settled in San Leandro, California. Anelisa graduated high school at the Convent of Sacred Heart in 1948 and received her BA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1952. She married her late husband John Thomas Thompson, then Second Lieutenant USMC, on 4 July 1952, in the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia (Arlington National Cemetery). They lived in Los Angeles where they raised children. Since the beginning of her life, Anelisa had a strong vision for her life and tirelessly pursued her goals and dreams. She was a mother, raising 6 children, a wife of 60 years, a business woman helping run the family business, and a lifelong learner. She trained in Cordon Bleu cooking, and took graduate classes in political science and art. Running throughout her life was her passion for the arts. She studied art history and jewelry design and had a deep passion for historical jewelry in renaissance artwork. She spoke fluent Spanish, English and French, which helped in her extensive travels throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With her strong spirit, sense of purpose and creativity, Anelisa had a profound effect on all who knew her. She is loved and is greatly missed by her family. Along with John Thomas, they have established an indelible legacy. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019