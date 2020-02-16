|
September 4, 1926 - February 10, 2020 Angel Morana, known as Angelo to all his friends, went to be with our Lord on Monday February 10 in Santa Clarita, CA. Angelo was born on September 4, 1926 in Sicily, Italy. In 1943 he witnessed the liberation of Sicily and developed a desire to immigrate to the United States. Instead, in 1948 he immigrated to Argentina. He was introduced to and fell in love with Rosa Aprile, whose parents were from the same town in Sicily. In 1953 they married. In 1954 they had their first son Horacio. In 1960 Angelo was able to fulfill his dream and immigrate to the United States. They lived in Lincoln Heights, California where their second son, Edward Morana was born in 1963. In 1965 Angelo started a long career with RCA. In 1968 Angelo moved his family to a brand-new planned community called Valencia. They immediately became parishioners at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and in 1972 Angelo and Rosa joined the Italian Catholic Federation.Angelo lived his life with a tremendous faith, with a kind heart and gentle spirit. He was passionate about his family, friends, faith, church, conservative politics and anything and everything that involved his family and all his friends at Valley Oaks Village, the Senior Center and the Italian Catholic Club.Angelo was predeceased by his father Carmelo Morana, mother Guglielma Asta Morana, brother Horacio Morana and brother Gaetano Morana. Angelo is survived by his loving wife Rosa of 66 years, son Horace Morana and wife Kristin of San Luis Obispo, son Edward Morana and wife Sue of Livermore, grandson Eric Morana and fiancé Michelle Vance of San Luis Obispo, grandson Peter Morana and wife Karen of San Jose, granddaughter Amanda Rose Morana of Atascadero, granddaughter Kelly Morana of Livermore, brother Giovanni and wife Maria of Sicily and great grandson Justin Morana of San Luis Obispo.A celebration of life and interment will be held on Friday March 13, 1:00 PM at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary, 11160 Stranwood Ave. Mission Hills, CA.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a charitable contribution in Angelo's name to a faith-based .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020