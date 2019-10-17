Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Browne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Browne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Browne Obituary
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Angela passed away on October 12, 2019. Born in Ireland, Angela emigrated to Brooklyn in 1952 where she met Patrick Browne, to whom she was married for 63 years. They raised their family in Westwood. Angela had endless love, spirit and creativity and is survived by her adoring husband, Patrick, children Kevin Browne (Leslie), Brenda Alibrandi, Eileen Penrose (Steve), Maureen Browne (Robert Siegel) and five grandchildren.A celebration of Angela's life will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11:30am at Nazareth House in West Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.