Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Angela passed away on October 12, 2019. Born in Ireland, Angela emigrated to Brooklyn in 1952 where she met Patrick Browne, to whom she was married for 63 years. They raised their family in Westwood. Angela had endless love, spirit and creativity and is survived by her adoring husband, Patrick, children Kevin Browne (Leslie), Brenda Alibrandi, Eileen Penrose (Steve), Maureen Browne (Robert Siegel) and five grandchildren.A celebration of Angela's life will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11:30am at Nazareth House in West Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 17, 2019