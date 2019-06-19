July 9, 1986 - January 25, 2018 Angeline Irene Olliff, born in Panorama City, CA, was the beloved daughter of Rex and Frances Olliff. Angeline was the youngest of four children, and the only girl. She was a regular little sister, following after the older boys as much as she could. She was active in local youth sports in her Mission Hills neighborhood. But as Angeline's teen years unfolded, so did her lifelong struggle with both an eating disorder and addiction. Angeline accomplished much in her short life. She graduated from CSUN (Honors English) in 2009. She was the recipient of several prizes awarded by the English Department. Tempered by her own experience, Angeline volunteered her time and her skills working with troubled high school students, bringing her message of recovery to schools all over the San Fernando Valley. As a graduate student, Angeline worked as a teaching associate in her field of study, attaining her MA in Rhetoric and Composition, 2015. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated February 5, 2018 at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Granada Hills, CA. Angeline is survived by her father, Rex Olliff, her brothers, Michael, Arthur, and Robert, and their families. She was loved by her many aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, colleagues, and friends. The Angeline Olliff Memorial Scholarship is established in her honor at the CSUN English Department. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to July 9, 2019