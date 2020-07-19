Anita Catalano

November 18, 1930 - July 8, 2020 Born Anita Reusch in 1930 to family rich in Los Angeles history. Her father, Vincent, and his brother, Gus, worked at Hollywood studios. Anita's great-grandparents, Theodore & Francisca Avila Rimpau, were among Los Angeles's founding families and lived in Avila Adobe, the oldest standing residence in LA until 1868. They moved to Anaheim where they owned a mercantile business and he served on the board of education & city council. Anita's uncle, Edward L Rimpau, was a developer of the Miracle Mile on Wilshire Blvd.Her mother, Annette Reusch, raised Anita during the depression and war years. Even in difficult times, Anita had fond memories of enjoying movies & delis. She attended Immaculate Heart High School & College, earning an English degree. She had life-long friends from school.In spring of 1948, Anita was a high school senior when friends thought she and this college freshman from Buffalo, NY might like each other. They all met at the Hollywood Palladium, billed as the biggest night club on earth, where on a Saturday night, 12,000 people dined, drank and danced to big bands of Tommy Dorsey & Woody Herman. Anita would spend the next 68 years with John Catalano. Though they had no siblings, they raised five children, Maria, Anne, James, Joan & John, and were blessed with many grand & great grandchildren. Family, faith, education & friends were their priorities. They affirmed and inspired all with confidence, values, fairness & respect.We remember Anita as a lovely Mom & friend. She was smart & witty, organized & hard working, articulate & fun. She was reliable & trusted. Anita & John, who died in 2017, lived a life of love & fidelity that inspired everyone to reach higher and succeed. As we remember and miss them both, listen to the big band and see them young, fearless & joyful on the dance floor.



