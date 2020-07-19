1/1
Anita Catalano
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 18, 1930 - July 8, 2020 Born Anita Reusch in 1930 to family rich in Los Angeles history. Her father, Vincent, and his brother, Gus, worked at Hollywood studios. Anita's great-grandparents, Theodore & Francisca Avila Rimpau, were among Los Angeles's founding families and lived in Avila Adobe, the oldest standing residence in LA until 1868. They moved to Anaheim where they owned a mercantile business and he served on the board of education & city council. Anita's uncle, Edward L Rimpau, was a developer of the Miracle Mile on Wilshire Blvd.Her mother, Annette Reusch, raised Anita during the depression and war years. Even in difficult times, Anita had fond memories of enjoying movies & delis. She attended Immaculate Heart High School & College, earning an English degree. She had life-long friends from school.In spring of 1948, Anita was a high school senior when friends thought she and this college freshman from Buffalo, NY might like each other. They all met at the Hollywood Palladium, billed as the biggest night club on earth, where on a Saturday night, 12,000 people dined, drank and danced to big bands of Tommy Dorsey & Woody Herman. Anita would spend the next 68 years with John Catalano. Though they had no siblings, they raised five children, Maria, Anne, James, Joan & John, and were blessed with many grand & great grandchildren. Family, faith, education & friends were their priorities. They affirmed and inspired all with confidence, values, fairness & respect.We remember Anita as a lovely Mom & friend. She was smart & witty, organized & hard working, articulate & fun. She was reliable & trusted. Anita & John, who died in 2017, lived a life of love & fidelity that inspired everyone to reach higher and succeed. As we remember and miss them both, listen to the big band and see them young, fearless & joyful on the dance floor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
09:30 AM
St. Dorothy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - Covina Hills

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved