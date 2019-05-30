September 12, 1938 - May 9, 2019 Anita L. Gregory died of Parkinsons disease at the age of 80 at the British Home in Sierra Madre. Born in Stockton-on-Tees in England, she moved to Pasadena with her family in 1947. After securing a B.A. in history from USC and an M.L.S. in library science from U.C., Berkeley, she worked as a children's librarian for the San Diego and Pasadena Public Libraries. She later was an adult reference librarian at Occidental College (while working on an M.A. in history), Immaculate Heart College, U.C. Irvine, and the Los Angeles Public Library. Anita will be remembered for her wit, kindness, and genuine interest in others. She is survived by her loving brother Tim, cousins in England and America, and many friends across the country. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22 at the Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the British Home in California, Ltd; The Nature Conservancy; or Union Station Homeless Services. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 16, 2019