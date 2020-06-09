June 21, 1922 - May 10, 2020 Ann Bader, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 97 with her son Robert by her side. She was born in Meppel, Holland in June 1922, where she and her sister Sera were raised by parents Hartog and Evaline Van Esso. In 1944, the family was sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp for over a year. After liberation, Ann married Dr. Leslie Bader in 1945. Seven years later, they immigrated to the United States with their young children Robert and Marion, and settled in Los Angeles. Ann has been a fixture in her community ever since and volunteered with The Helping Hand of Los Angeles for many years. She was known for her giving nature, devotion to family, and love of tea and marzipan. Ann is survived by her son Robert, grandchildren Amanda, Dan, Christina, Laura and Eric, great grandchildren William, Carter, Liam, Maiya and Colin, and extended family. She will be dearly missed.



