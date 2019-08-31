Home

November 15, 1927 - August 28, 2019 Ann Costanza Cimmarrusti, 91, of Chatsworth, CA, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Aliquippa, PA, daughter of the late Rocco and Rose (Abate) Costanza. She was a member of St. John Eudes, Chatsworth, CA. Ann graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1947 with an interest in business. After graduation she and her husband moved to California and resided in Pacoima, California, and opened a card shop. They reared a son, Edward Santilli, Jr., who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Cimmarrusti, her sister Louise (Charles) Maynard, her brothers Earl and Joseph Costanza, and brother-in-law Carmen Galzerano. Ann is survived by her sister, Lillian (Costanza) Galzerano, her three children, Elaine (Michael) Singer, Louis (Georgia) Galzerano and Attorney Mark (Beverly) Galzerano, and her grandnieces and nephews. Ann is also survived by the children and grandchildren of Michael Cimmarrusti. Ann worked in the banking industry for over 30 years where many people remember her for her cheerful smile. Ann was also an active member of several Italian American organizations. Ann was devoted to community service and served at St. John Eudes as a Eucharistic Minister. Ann received excellent in home health care, and the family would like to especially thank Nancy and Mae, as well as Ann's dear friend, Dr. Angeline De Martinez who was by her side daily. Friends will be received Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 9:00 am-11:00 am for viewing, followed by a mass at 11:00 am at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, 11160 Stanwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA. Following the mass, entombment will be held at Oakwood Memorial Mortuary, 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth. A luncheon reception will be held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery hall following the entombment.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 31, 2019
