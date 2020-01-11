|
April 15, 1924 - January 4, 2020 Ann Irene Van Der Meulen, 95, a longtime resident of Rolling Hills Estates, California, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Ann was born April 15, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Louis and Nellie Yadeno. She was a 1941 graduate of Arlington High School in Arlington, Massachusetts, and an alumna of Kathleen Dell School in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Boston Teachers College. She went on to pursue a career as a Laboratory Technician and while working in that capacity at Boston City Hospital, met the love of her life, Joseph P. Van Der Meulen, M.D., who would become her husband of 55 years until his death in 2016. After marrying in 1960, the newlyweds moved to Stockholm, Sweden, where Dr. Van Der Meulen completed his fellowship training in Neurophysiology at the Karolinska Institute under Nobel Laureate Professor Ragnar Granit. They welcomed their first daughter, Elisabeth, in Stockholm in 1961. They thereafter returned to Boston where they continued to grow their family with the births of daughters Suzanne and Janet in 1965 and 1967, respectively. When Dr. Van Der Meulen took a position as Associate Professor of Neurology at Case Western Reserve University, the young family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they resided for the next five years. In 1971, the family moved from the Midwest to sunny Southern California when Dr. Van Der Meulen was recruited to the University of Southern California to serve as Chair of the Department of Neurology and Chief Neurologist at LAC + USC Medical Center and later, served as USC Vice President of Health Affairs until his retirement in 2008. Ann devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother, raising her children and running the household in Rolling Hills Estates. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, golf, gardening, shopping and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She has been described by family and friends as a woman of strong will, great generosity, poise and elegance, whose sense of humor remained intact up to the very end. Ann was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Joseph P. Van Der Meulen, M.D.; and her parents Louis and Nellie Yadeno. She is survived by her three daughters – Elisabeth (Jeff) Johnson, Suzanne (Chris) Stouder and Janet (Bryan) Raydon; her eleven grandchildren – Luke (Molly) Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Caitlin Johnson, Darcy Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Tara Johnson, Annie Johnson, Jackson Stouder, Madeleine Stouder, Sabrina Raydon and Kai Raydon; and her great-grandson, Jude Johnson. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Fisher Church in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020