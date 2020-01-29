|
|
January 23, 1940 - January 17, 2020 Born in Los Angeles, CA, to Victor & Jean Boggis; died at home in Los Angeles. Survived by her sons Brian R. Smith (56), Daniel L. Smith (55), and Michael V. Boggio-Goldman (44), seven grandchildren, and sister Lynn Volz. She was previously married to Richard H. Smith, Martin M. Goldman, and Paulino Zavala. An investigative journalist, political activist, and longtime public educator – Ann touched countless lives. Memorial service on February 8th at Forest Lawn Glendale, at 10am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020