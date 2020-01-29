Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn - Glendale - Little Church of the Flowers
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Boggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Boggio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Boggio Obituary
January 23, 1940 - January 17, 2020 Born in Los Angeles, CA, to Victor & Jean Boggis; died at home in Los Angeles. Survived by her sons Brian R. Smith (56), Daniel L. Smith (55), and Michael V. Boggio-Goldman (44), seven grandchildren, and sister Lynn Volz. She was previously married to Richard H. Smith, Martin M. Goldman, and Paulino Zavala. An investigative journalist, political activist, and longtime public educator – Ann touched countless lives. Memorial service on February 8th at Forest Lawn Glendale, at 10am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Glendale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -