July 26, 1932 - March 13, 2020 Ann M. Laing passed away peacefully at age 87 on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Woodland Hills, California. Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Patrick and Catherine Shannon on July 25, 1932. She graduated from St. Xavier College in Chicago in 1954 with a B.A. degree in Education. After teaching for a year, she met and married Earl Laing and moved to Woodland Hills, CA, where she had 6 children, three boys, Joe, David and Jim, and three girls, Margaret, Laura and Carol. Ann lived and worked in Woodland Hills for 60 years, 30 years of which were spent working at the Motion Picture Televison Fund (MPTF), first in the pharmacy as an assistant and then in the Activities Dept. where she retired in 2012. She then volunteered there for next 3-4 years. Ann loved her job and especially loved the people she worked with. She was also very active in her parish, St. Bernardines of Siena. She was preceded in death by her two sons, David and Jim Laing. She is survived by her son, Joseph Laing, her 3 daughters, Peggy Krause, Laura Johnson and Carolyn Cricca; her grandchildren, Avery Laing, Dedra Johnson, Nick Johnson, Shawn Cricca and Christopher Cricca; and her great-grandchildren, Cole, Chase and Chloe Johnson. Ann will be interred to rest in peace at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, in the Garden of Gethesmane, in Westlake Village. A Special Celebration of Life will be planned after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. We will notify all as to when and where that celebration will take place. Rest in Peace Ann – you are very loved and will be greatly missed. Friends and family may leave their condolences at Legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020