|
|
February 10, 1947 - February 18, 2020 Ann Mary Hon-nei Chow, age 73, passed away on February 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Born in Shantou, China, on February 10, 1947, to Lit-hau Sun and Sock-ying Tang, and raised in Hong Kong, Ann Mary graduated from St. Mary's Canossian College and earned a Bachelor's degree in geography from the University of Hong Kong. She started her career as an educator at Heep Yunn School and moved on to become the principal of the Shun Tak Fraternal Association Seaward Woo College. She married Kai-cheung Chow on July 31, 1976, and had two children, Desiree and Steven. She and her family emigrated to the United States in 1989, settling in South Pasadena, California. After a brief stint as a corporate secretary for Guaranty Bank of California, Ann Mary pursued her passion and started her own business, Skein, a fine yarn store, in August 1999 in Pasadena. She made new friends in the knitting community and recently celebrated the store's 20th anniversary. Despite living with cancer during her final years, she continued her favorite pastimes of knitting, dining out, and reading Agatha Christie mystery novels. In 2019, she proudly became a grandmother for the first time. Ann Mary is survived by her husband Kai-cheung; her children Desiree and Steven; her granddaughter Kelly; her sister Claire; her brother Peter; her nephew Michael; and her niece Sabrina. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Holy Family Church in South Pasadena, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020