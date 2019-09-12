|
September 21, 1923 - September 3, 2019 Ann Mosey Grapperhaus died peacefully at home in Monterey, CA, on September 3. She was born in Reinbeck, Iowa; the daughter of Dr. Orrin Quam Mosey and Frances Ethel Tomlinson Mosey. While a young girl, she was also known as Bertha Ann, Bam and Ban. Ann attended Reinbeck High School where she played girls basketball and was in the marching band. She graduated from high school in 1941. From 1941-43 she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, where she was named "Miss Honesty." From Stephens she went on to University of Iowa where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1945, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics. In 1946, Ann moved to California and obtained her teaching credential at UCLA. While teaching kindergarten at Robert Louis Stevenson School in Burbank, she met her future husband Harold Edward (Ted) Grapperhaus. Ann and Ted moved to Germany to work for the U.S. Department of Defense in 1953 where they taught school for the children of U.S. military stationed overseas. They were married in Böblingen, Germany. While based in Germany, Ann and Ted enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe. They returned home to Southern California in 1956. After living in the San Fernando Valley for several years, Ann and Ted moved their young family to Palos Verdes Estates, California. Ann taught kindergarten and the primary grades at several elementary schools in the Palos Verdes School District. She was well known for using music and piano extensively in her classrooms. In 1974, she obtained her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Pepperdine University. Ann was an extraordinary teacher and received accolades years later from her students and families. After retiring from teaching in 1987, Ann continued her world travel with Ted and they visited many countries together. After Ted's passing in 1999, Ann was active with friends, attended summer library concerts, tended her garden and joined a bridge group. Most of all Ann was a lifelong sports fan. She enjoyed all sports, but followed the Los Angeles Lakers for decades, as well as her Iowa Hawkeye football team. In 2012, Ann moved to Monterey, California, where she forged many new friendships. Ann will be most remembered for her kindness, wisdom, sense of humor and zest for life. Ann is survived by her three children, Dave (Laurie) Grapperhaus of Torrance, CA, Ann (Brian) McLaughlin of Carmel, CA, and John Grapperhaus of San Diego, CA; granddaughter Kate (Scott) McLaughlin Hickey and great-grandson Carter Hickey of Orinda, CA. Ann will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Ted, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019