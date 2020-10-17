March 17, 1925 - September 18, 2020 Ann Patricia Hartigan, 95, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed peacefully on September 18, 2020 surrounded by the love of family in Walnut Creek, California. Ann was predeceased six months earlier by her beloved husband of 73 years, James J. Hartigan. Born on St. Patrick's Day in Brooklyn, New York to the late Nora (McNicholas) and John William O'Neill, both recent Irish immigrants, Ann's birth was greeted with a lively celebration of family and friends. Ann loved to share the legend that the festivities were only briefly interrupted when the dancing revelers caused part of the living room floor to collapse. Ann's close ties to her Irish heritage were passed down to future generations who proudly don their Kelly green and annually celebrate in her honor. Ann was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in Brooklyn, where she returned to teach First Grade at the parish school, until her journaling and bookkeeping skills drew her to Wall Street and a career at the Bank of Canada. Ann met her husband Jim at a parish dance in Brooklyn. They dated during World War II, when Jim was a Navy flight instructor based at Pensacola, Florida. After the war, the two Brooklynites married in their hometown. Following the reception, Ann bravely hopped into a chilly open biplane piloted by her new husband to reach their honeymoon destination of Colonial Williamsburg. It was the first of many adventures to come. Jim worked for United Airlines for 46 years, and as he rose to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ann managed their growing family through numerous relocations, always creating a warm, welcoming home for Jim and their three children. Ann was devoted to church, school and community organizations, where she was often cajoled into taking on leadership roles. She enjoyed hosting numerous events throughout the world supporting Jim's career. With her "smiling Irish eyes," timeless elegance, grace and kindness, Ann built countless friendships across the globe. In 1975, Jim was transferred from San Francisco to Chicago which became home for the next 45 years. In their retirement, like many Midwest "snowbirds," Ann and Jim split their time between Inverness, Illinois and Wellington, Florida. They traveled often, especially to see family, never missing a grandparents' day celebration in California. Ann enjoyed golfing almost as much as socializing with friends at lunch afterwards. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle master who always loved a trip to the movies. Regardless of the genre, as long as she had a box of Good & Plenty in one hand and a Coca-Cola in the other, she was happy. Ann is survived by two of her children John Hartigan (Laurie) and Patricia Meenan (James), her daughter in law, Maureen Hartigan, 11 cherished grandchildren and 12 treasured great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved son James Hartigan, Jr., and sister Nora La Londe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



