May 24, 1927 - October 11, 2020 Ann Witherbee Seibert aged 93 passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on 24 May 1927 in Los Angeles, California. There are three words that come to mind describing Ann Seibert: kind, generous and patient. Throughout her life Ann showed compassion and a giving spirt, especially to those less fortunate than herself. Being the mother of three boys, she also developed a keen sense of tolerance she displayed to family, friends, and strangers.Ann and her parents, Dr. Harold & Elizabeth Witherbee, lived and worked in Southern California. Ann was a good student and attended Marlborough Prep School in Los Angeles where she served as the class president her senior year.In 1944 Ann left Los Angeles for Stanford University where she earned a degree in Education. While at Stanford she met Robert Seibert. They were married on 28 December 1948. Bob and Ann became the parents of three sons, Carl (1951), Chris (1953) and Kurt (1957). In 1959 they moved to Santa Cruz, California. During the 1960-70's Ann was involved in the growth and development of Santa Cruz County serving on a number of community boards and doing charity work. Much of Ann's focus was on two areas; she would serve as a Den Mother and other leadership roles with the Boy Scouts and teaching English as a second language to Santa Cruz County's growing Hispanic population. In the early 1980s Ann became a snowbird living the warmer months in Jackson Hole, Wyoming while wintering in Aptos, California or Scottsdale and Surprise, Arizona. In 1987 Ann and Bob started supporting college students with tuition and other university expenses. Over 100 students across the country at 18 different universities have received scholarships. Ann has established legacy scholarships at Stanford, the University of Southern California, and Utah State University. Until her move to Utah in 2014, Ann stayed active in Jackson volunteering for many charities, including the Jackson Senior Center and St. John's Medical Center. Ann is survived by her three sons, two daughters-in-law; Beth and Doreen and four grandchildren; Eric, Thomas, Jacob, and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Jackson Senior Center and St. John's Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming or the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center (https://scvolunteercenter.org
) and Youth Resource Bank (https://www.youthresourcebank.org/about.html
) in Santa Cruz, California.