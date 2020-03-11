|
Anna Berit (BB) Axelsson, was born April 16th, 1931 in Julita, Sweden, to parents Axel and Helga Axelsson. She died peacefully in her sleep February 27, 2020 in Ventura California.
BB was the pillar of her family and community, loving everyone with steadiness and consistency. After a brief apprenticeship as a cook in a castle in Sweden, BB went to nursing school at Sophia Hemmet, from where she graduated in 1956, continuing until mid-1957 to specialize in midwifery. While in nursing school she made lifelong friends, especially Ann Ringdahl. Whenever they could, they would go back to Sophia Hemmit on May 13th for the annual alumni day, and to visit family. Less than a year after receiving her midwifery credentials, BB traveled to the US to aid in the birth of her sister Maj's first child. She remained living with her sister and her family in the US for the rest of her life. Early in her career, she worked as a midwife in rural Brazil and as a personal nurse in New York, where she was the comforting companion to many patients near the end of their lives. When Maj and her family moved to California, BB and the other Axelsson sisters joined them, eventually bringing their mother, Helga, so they could all be close together. BB played an intrinsic role in raising the children of the family, including her nephew, Preston Hagman, niece, Kristina Hagman, and her five grandnieces who all love her dearly. In Santa Monica, California, BB worked at Saint John's Hospital (now Providence Saint John's Health Center) as a nurse and later a nursing administrator. Nursing was a vocation as well as a job. In work as in life BB provided a balance of healthy discipline and loving care. While continuing to work full time as a nurse, BB was proud to return to college for her master's degree which gave her the tools and credentials to be a hospital administrator. After a long career of serving others, BB retired in Ojai, California where her kindness drew many friends and caregivers to her side in her last years. Later this year, BB will be buried in the family cemetery at Vastermo Kyrka near Eskilstuna, Sweden, where family and friends will come together to honor her and her legacy of service, kindness and endless love.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 11, 2020