More Obituaries for Anna Lew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lew

Anna Lew Obituary
Anna Wong Lew, life-long resident of Los Angeles, passed away at the age of 97 on January 7, 2020. She enjoyed life to the fullest – as loving wife to Bill, mother to John, sister to Andy, Ruth, Wayne and Hazel, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Anna loved to sew, garden and travel. She will be deeply missed for her sense of humor, caring and kindness. In her honor, please consider donations to the Chinese American Citizens Alliance and the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles. Service and Interment at Little Church of the Flowers, Forest Lawn, Glendale, on February 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14, 2020
