October 18, 1926 - July 6, 2019 Anna May LeClair (known as Anne) passed away peacefully, following a short illness with her sons and daughters by her side. Anne was the second of six children born to John and Veronica Keel. Anne followed in her parents' footsteps with six children of her own after marrying Joseph "Roger" LeClair in 1945. Anne was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie and friend. She cherished every moment in life. Anne is survived by her husband of over 73 years, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister and a multitude of family and longtime friends. You are loved, Mom, missed and forever in our hearts. Services for Anne will be held on August 2, 2019, 11:00am at All Souls Mortuary and Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA, followed by a luncheon reception. All celebrations will be held at the All Souls venue.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019