Annabelle Elliott Williams passed away peacefully with her family present in Dallas, TX on February 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Los Angeles on November 23, 1930, the youngest and third child of Rev. Paul C. Elliott and Mary Lynn Walker, she lived most of her life in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, while extensively traveling the globe. She graduated from Harvard-Westlake School in 1948, attended Occidental College and graduated with a BA in English from the Univ. of California, Berkeley in 1952. Annabelle was a loving, and devoted mother of her two children, Dr. James Williams (Alison Paul) of Boston, MA and Katherine Keffer (Thomas) of Dallas, TX, and gave much love and inspiration to her grandchildren Nina McKinney (Gavin) of Birmingham, AL, Elliott Williams of Pasadena, CA, Elizabeth Keffer (fiancé Harry Franz) of Houston, TX and Scott Keffer (Sophie Norman) of Dallas. In her retirement years, she shared much joy and adventure with her companion John Guy LaPlante of Morro Bay, CA including teaching at Road Scholar in Connecticut, leading tours abroad and spending time together in the Ukraine when he joined the Peace Corps at the age of 75. She has enjoyed friendships since childhood, weekly scrabble and bridge matches, and all things artistic and musical. She was an avid reader and a dedicated pianist, with sharp curiosity about politics and current events. Annabelle gave generously to her friends, family and charities that meant much to her including the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa, Planned Parenthood, Newport Beach Public Library and the Newport Harbor Art Museum. In addition to John, her children and grandchildren, Annabelle is survived by her sister-in-law Carol Elliott of Cupertino, CA. A memorial service is planned for March 9 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles (a church with historic and familial importance) to be followed by a reception to celebrate her wonderful life with family and friends in Newport Beach. She has chosen to will her body to medical science through donation to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or MD Anderson Cancer Center. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019