Anne (97) passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 followed 10 hours later by Tad (98), her husband of 74 years. Anne was born in Stockton, CA, and Tad in San Francisco, CA. They met during WWII when they were in Gila, AZ, concentration camp. During the war both attended Hamline University, MN. Anne graduated with her nursing degree while Tad enlisted in the Army serving in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). They were married on July 25,1945 in Minneapolis. After the war they moved to Berkeley, California where Tad finished his degree at Cal while Anne worked as an RN. Once Tad graduated, they moved to the South Bay where he attended Dental Tech School and she worked at Harbor General Hospital as head nurse of Pediatrics. Tad successfully opened and operated the Sugiyama Dental Lab, in Gardena, for 30 years, during which Anne was the administrative back bone. Together they were active at building both Christ Lutheran and St. Thomas Churches. They were devout Lutherans. They were well traveled and especially enjoyed traveling with their family. Both were loving to family and friends and will be greatly missed. They are survived by daughters, Judy (Calvin) Sugiyama/Crutchfield and Karen (Mark) Albitz; grandchildren, Kyle & Scott Tomono; sister-in-law, Ruby Watanabe and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to "Caring House," 2842 El Dorado St., Torrance, CA 90503 (yourcaringhouse.org) or .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019