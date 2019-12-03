|
|
September 4, 1920 - November 29, 2019 Anne passed away peacefully November 29th in West Hills, CA, at the remarkable age of 99. She was the matriarch of our family and lived a rich, fulfilling life. She is survived by her loving daughters, Carole and Phyllis, son-in-law, Marshall, adoring grandchildren, Tami, Kory & Tara, Marci & Yaakov, & Jonathan, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her adoring husband, Herb, sister, brother-in-law, son-in-law, and young granddaughter Tracy. She had a zest for life and was a great inspiration and bright shining light. She will be sorely missed.Services Wed., Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m., Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 3, 2019