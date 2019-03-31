Anne Catherine Brown was born on September 10, 1921 and died peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019. Anne was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Los Angeles and Hollywood. She was the daughter of Wilfred Murray, an LAPD officer, and Anne Catherine Smith Murray, a housewife. Her grandfather, A.W. Murray, was an LAPD police captain and chief of police. She attended St. Agnes High School and received a B.A. in English from Immaculate Heart College and a master's in art history from California State University, Long Beach. She was married for 62 years to Harry F. Brown, Jr., an eye physician and surgeon, until his death in 2004. They lived in San Marino and Newport Beach, raised six children, and traveled the world together. Anne was a docent for the J. Paul Getty Museum in Malibu for over ten years. She was an art and opera lover and a great reader. Her last five years were in assisted living at Brookdale in Carlsbad, where she had many friends and was a whiz at trivia. Sharp as a tack at 97, she was an inspiration to her family. She is survived by her children, Christine Brown of Encino, Lawrence (Anne) Brown of Oostende, Belgium, Sharon Brown of Tustin, Lynne (Gary) Dusseau of Encinitas, Russell (Nancy) Brown of Rancho Santa Fe, and Stephanie (Derek) Christiansen of San Clemente, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral mass to be held on April 2 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Newport Beach, CA.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300www.oconnormortuary.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary