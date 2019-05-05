Resources More Obituaries for Anne Heineman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne F. Heineman

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 7, 1925 - April 11, 2019 Anne Heineman, born Anneliesa Fischer on November 7, 1925, in Berlin, Germany, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. As her long life exemplifies, she was a survivor. At 13 years of age, she escaped Nazi Germany on a Kinder Transport to England where she was taken in by the Arregger family. Except for her brother, who escaped to England earlier, and parents, who narrowly escaped before the war broke out, the rest of her family perished in the Holocaust. She spent the war years in London, where she survived the Blitz. After the war, she and her family survived an internment on the Isle of Man, where stateless individuals were placed. She then worked as a civilian interpreter for the US Army where she met individuals who later sponsored her emigration to the USA. After a brief period in New York City with her sponsors, she moved with them to California where she met her future husband of 53 years, Warner Heineman.Anne and Warner live happy and very civically involved lives in Los Angeles where they raised their two children. Through her keen desire to give back to the community, Anne was a tireless volunteer in the PTA, Scouts, UCLA hospital, and Civic and Sister City organizations. She volunteered over forty hears at Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic (now Learning Ally) where she also served on the local board. In 1984, she was a volunteer at the Olympics in Los Angeles. Once again using her duo language skills to serve as an interpreter. Following her husband's death, she moved to Orange County to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law and their family. There, again, she volunteered. This time at UC Irvine Medical Center and Kaiser Hospital until she was no longer able. She felt deeply that because she had survived Nazi Germany, she should give back to every community in which she lived.Her life was a testament to the strength of tireless hope and the ability to make the best of every situation. These attributes are best described in her published autobiography, "My Nine Lives".Anne is survived by her daughter, Carol (and husband, Ralph), daughter-in-law, Hannah, 4 grandsons: Matt (wife Melanie), Bradley, Justin (wife Dawn), and Scott (wife Nicole) and a great-grandson, Casey, born to Matt and Melanie last year, and one nephew, Harry (wife Denise and two children). She is predeceased by her parents, brother, husband, Warner, and son, Lawrence.A celebration of her life will be held in June at her daughter's home. Donations in her honor may be made to LearningAlly.org or MuseumofTolerance.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 5, 2019