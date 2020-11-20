1/
Anne (96) Lehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Anne died on November 19, 2020 of Covid19. A Sister of Social Service for 76 years, Sister Anne was born in Hungary and joined the SSS in Budapest in 1944. Post WWII Hungary became a one-party socialist republic included in the Soviet sphere of influence. Sister Anne was able to flee the communist regime under gunfire in 1952 and resettled in Buffalo NY. There she ministered in social service agencies. She also served her SSS community in a variety of settings, including many years in governance. In 2015 she retired to the SSS retirement home in Encino and engaged in a ministry of prayer.Private services will be held in Buffalo.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Social Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved