Sister Anne died on November 19, 2020 of Covid19. A Sister of Social Service for 76 years, Sister Anne was born in Hungary and joined the SSS in Budapest in 1944. Post WWII Hungary became a one-party socialist republic included in the Soviet sphere of influence. Sister Anne was able to flee the communist regime under gunfire in 1952 and resettled in Buffalo NY. There she ministered in social service agencies. She also served her SSS community in a variety of settings, including many years in governance. In 2015 she retired to the SSS retirement home in Encino and engaged in a ministry of prayer.Private services will be held in Buffalo.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Social Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store