August 27, 1932 - May 25, 2020 Edith "Anne" Annie Lipman (née Cook) of Whippany, NJ, and longtime resident of California and the UK, passed away May 25, 2020, from complications due to pneumonia.Anne was the beloved wife of the late Jack S. Lipman; much-loved mother of Elizabeth Freeman (Barry) of Summit, NJ, and Jo-Ellen Boon (Richard) of Claremont, CA; proud and devoted grandmother to Abby, Maddy, Jake, and Gemma; loving sister to Mary Harrison and Joyce Singer, and sister-in-law to Shirley Cook; and doting aunt and great aunt to her cherished nieces and nephews both in the States and the UK. She was predeceased by her older sister, Laura Johnson, and younger brother, William Cook.Anne was born in England, with her early years spent growing up during WWII. A resolute redhead, she had her mischievous moments but her always supportive and caring nature led her to a career in nursing. After becoming a registered nurse, Anne set off to explore the world, starting in Montreal, Canada, with her next stop in Los Angeles, California. In a romantic plot twist worthy of film, it was while working as a nurse there she met a special patient who became her adored husband. The newly married couple moved to Chicago, where Jack's family lived and their first daughter was born. Jack's work brought them back to California, where their second daughter was born and where Anne reached almost 30 years in her career at Northridge Hospital. Despite being busy at home and work, Anne continued her education, gaining her degree in Nursing Administration.Upon Jack's untimely death and her retirement, Anne transitioned to literacy volunteering, for which she received an award. Anne also enjoyed writing and had numerous pieces published, but her family most enjoyed the tales she wrote for her grandchildren. She was delighted to see her writing come to life in animations created through the "Moving Words" collaboration with Arts by the People. Although Anne moved far away from home back before easy transatlantic communications, she always stayed in touch with her sisters and other family back in England, with whom she maintained strong bonds. An early and fervent adopter of the computer and email, Anne had a wonderful circle of friends, with whom she maintained correspondence over the years and for whom she will always be known as "Turnips4Tea". Her unbreakable connection to family and friends underpinned her role as de facto family historian, collecting an amazing array of documentation and maintaining an invaluably vast family tree. Even as she maintained a strong interest in current events, she never let go of the memories of family and friends no longer with us. Despite her vision and later mobility challenges, she never allowed herself to be defined or brought down by them. Anne stayed focused on learning and was herself a wonderful and patient teacher, which included teaching all of her grandchildren as well as extended family to knit. Generous with her time and attention, always willing to take anyone who needed help under her wing, she was so thoughtful in many ways. Due to the current circumstances, burial took place at a private service at Mount Sinai Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, where she was laid to rest with her dearly loved husband, Jack. Celebrations of Anne's life will be held once circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arts by the People (artsbythepeople.org) and the American Stroke Association (stroke.org).
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.