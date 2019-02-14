January 27, 1958 - February 10, 2019 Anne Louise Mooney went to Heaven on February 10. She grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, along with her six brothers. Anne met her husband, Mark, in 1976 during her freshman year at Wheaton College. They married in 1978 and lived in Long Beach where Anne finished her studies at Long Beach State and earned her B.S.R.N. She worked at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in the 1980s before deciding to stay home and become a full time mom to Lauren and Graham. She later joined Mark at Morgan Stanley where she worked for 20 years as a financial advisor. The family has lived in Anaheim since 1991. Anne is survived by Mark, Lauren Mooney and her husband Erik Erikson, Graham Mooney and his wife Dr. Helen Yu. And, much to her dismay, no grandchildren as of yet! The family wants to express their appreciation to Dr. O'Day and Dr. Barkhoudarian of Providence Saint John's Santa Monica along with their teams for working with Anne for the past 5 years with the goal of defeating her metastatic melanoma. Anne's memorial will be held at the Fullerton Evangelical Free Church on Thursday, February 28 at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. It won't surprise anyone to know that Anne has planned this memorial down to the finest detail. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019