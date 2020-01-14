|
|
April 12, 1930 - January 5, 2020 Anne Lynch Falotico (1930-2020) died on January 5, 2020. She was 89 years old. Anne was born in Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles and later received her Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) from UCLA. She rose through the ranks as a schoolteacher and became the Principal of Granada Hills High School and then the first female Principal of Los Angeles High School (the oldest public high school in the Southern California region and in the Los Angeles Unified School District, founded 1873). She also became the managing partner of the family-owned cattle ranch in the Midwest, significantly expanding its size. Anne married S. John Falotico in 1954 in a match made in heaven. They loved to dance and were great dancers. They were happily married until his death in 2001. Together they raised four children and she saw all her children through college and graduate school. She also helped put her only grandchild, Henry, through college. Being of Irish ancestry, she was a huge supporter of the presidential campaign of John F. Kennedy in 1960 and shook JFK's hand. Above all else, she loved to laugh. She was the family audience each evening at the dinner table in her beautiful home in Hidden Hills. She was quite witty herself, too. She performed countless acts of charity and kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband S. John and by her eldest son Creighton. She is survived by her daughter Margaret; sons John and Michael and her grandson Henry, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 PM at the Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary located at 11160 Stranwood Avenue, Mission Hills, California 91345, phone (818) 361-7387, with burial to follow immediately after at the adjacent San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Prior to the funeral Mass there will be a viewing/visitation from 10 AM to 12:45 PM. After the burial there will be a reception at approximately 4 PM at Buon Gusto Ristorante located at 15535 Devonshire Street, Mission Hills, CA 91345. All are welcome to the funeral Mass and viewing/visitation. Please RSVP for the reception: To RSVP for reception or for any questions, phone Michael Falotico at (909) 753-2742.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31, 2020